Tiaa Fsb Purchases 3,741 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,184 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.03. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

