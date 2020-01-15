Tiaa Fsb Purchases New Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CXO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 49.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,730,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,138,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 78,872.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $397,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845,035 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after acquiring an additional 559,804 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 3,043.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after acquiring an additional 527,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,953,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,265,155,000 after acquiring an additional 290,603 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CXO opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $126.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

