Tiaa Fsb Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 427.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Corning by 640.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus set a $42.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

