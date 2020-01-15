Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,392 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 6,950.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,028,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,921,000 after acquiring an additional 540,962 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Waste Management by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,395,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,771,000 after acquiring an additional 501,763 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,797 shares of company stock worth $974,403. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Waste Management stock opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

