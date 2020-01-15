Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,148 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

PM stock opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.20 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.