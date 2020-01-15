Tiaa Fsb Sells 6,401 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in L3Harris by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 37,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.62.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $212.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.