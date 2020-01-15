Tiaa Fsb Trims Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,059 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

