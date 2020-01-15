Tierion (TNT) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Tierion has a market capitalization of $19.11 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can now be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Huobi, Binance and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.04190177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00201374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

