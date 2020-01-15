Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CEO Brendan Kennedy Sells 100,000 Shares

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,666,740 shares in the company, valued at $76,534,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. 16,761,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,210. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 3.87.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tilray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $616,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tilray by 44.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 101,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $3,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tilray by 465.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Tilray by 843.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 48,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

