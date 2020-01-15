Tilray Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 111,350 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,031% compared to the average volume of 9,847 call options.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,444.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at $607,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $92,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tilray by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 101,375 shares during the period. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $7,031,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $3,556,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $3,484,000. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of TLRY opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.54. Tilray has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $99.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tilray will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.