Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 251,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIPT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. 5,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $271.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.10.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $189.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

