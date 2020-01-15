TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.70 Million

Analysts predict that TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) will post $168.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TiVo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.61 million and the highest is $169.79 million. TiVo posted sales of $168.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TiVo will report full-year sales of $661.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.54 million to $662.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $680.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TiVo.

Get TiVo alerts:

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). TiVo had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 71.94%. The company had revenue of $158.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million.

TIVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BWS Financial downgraded TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of TIVO opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. TiVo has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TiVo by 1,223.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,035 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in TiVo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of TiVo by 161.4% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,265,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 781,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TiVo by 9.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,122,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 93,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TiVo by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 277,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TiVo (TIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.