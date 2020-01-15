TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 3.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.