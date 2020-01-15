TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,228,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,335,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $854,777,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,548,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $557,803,000 after buying an additional 197,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 21.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $512,503,000 after buying an additional 1,701,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

TJX traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $61.80. 5,020,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,306. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

