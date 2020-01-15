TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,306. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

