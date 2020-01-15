Tlwm Has $2.12 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Tlwm trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.0% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,439 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TH Capital upped their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

BABA stock opened at $226.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $576.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.94 and a 200-day moving average of $182.69. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.