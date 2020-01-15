Tlwm Purchases 402 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Tlwm increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 18.6% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $38,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $327.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $257.81 and a 1 year high of $328.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

