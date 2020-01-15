Tlwm Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tlwm reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,312 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.6% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,219.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

