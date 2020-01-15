TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Price Target Cut to C$5.75

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TMR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$9.50 to C$7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.21.

TSE:TMR traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.89. 151,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.59. TMAC Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.81 and a 1 year high of C$6.95. The company has a market cap of $355.91 million and a PE ratio of 115.60.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that TMAC Resources will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

