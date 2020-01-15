Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 8,010 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.36% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 215,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 202,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,696,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.69. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $98.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0009 dividend. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

