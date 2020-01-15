Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of DXC Technology worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 531,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.21.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

