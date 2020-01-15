Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,763 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $66,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $146.52 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

