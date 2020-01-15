Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 203,455 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 203,455 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 49,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 31,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day moving average of $180.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

