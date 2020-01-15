Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 34,994 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 34,994 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1,774.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,510,613,000 after buying an additional 3,928,546 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,364 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $221,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.88.

Shares of BA opened at $332.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.40 and a 200 day moving average of $354.34. The company has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $319.55 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

