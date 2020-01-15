Tokenbox Market Capitalization Hits $74,669.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $74,669.00 and $6,915.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bancor Network and YoBit. In the last week, Tokenbox has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.03262083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00200678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tokenbox Token Profile

Tokenbox’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,429,882 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io.

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

Tokenbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.