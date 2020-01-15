TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $429,504.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00001127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Liquid, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $429,504.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052320 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00074888 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.61 or 0.99838291 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043813 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001412 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,806,652 coins and its circulating supply is 16,612,681 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

