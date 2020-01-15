TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Shares of TOELY opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

