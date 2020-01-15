Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$23.50

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded down C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.19. 360,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,579. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.41 and a twelve month high of C$21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$261.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

