Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

TXG has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TXG traded down C$0.83 on Wednesday, reaching C$18.19. 360,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 42.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.16. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.41 and a 52-week high of C$21.91.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$261.67 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

