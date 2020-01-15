Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at CIBC

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

TIH has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.75.

Toromont Industries stock traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$70.72. 18,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 20.68. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$56.19 and a one year high of C$71.93.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$975.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$959.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 3.9300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total transaction of C$364,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$145,107. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.01, for a total transaction of C$42,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at C$483,069. Insiders have sold a total of 6,143 shares of company stock worth $430,772 over the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

