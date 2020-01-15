Total (EPA:FP) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) received a €53.00 ($61.63) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

FP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €57.94 ($67.37).

FP stock opened at €48.80 ($56.74) on Wednesday. Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a one year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.55.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

