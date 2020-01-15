Total’s (TOT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOT. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

NYSE TOT opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Total has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Total will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Total by 37.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,014,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Total by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,174,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $902,382,000 after acquiring an additional 343,826 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Total by 842.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $165,475,000 after acquiring an additional 186,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 9.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after acquiring an additional 144,325 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

