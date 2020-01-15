Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

IWD stock opened at $137.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average of $129.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $137.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.1535 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

