Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,381,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $181.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $135.18 and a 1-year high of $182.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4502 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

