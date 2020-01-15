Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the quarter. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF makes up about 3.3% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned 6.68% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

