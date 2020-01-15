Towerpoint Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 7.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 188.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $188.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $139.10 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.5077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

