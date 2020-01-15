Towerpoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $204.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

