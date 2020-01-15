Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 2,713 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $77.57 and a 52 week high of $95.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.9569 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

