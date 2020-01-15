Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 6,186 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,798,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 179.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

