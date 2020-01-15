Traceability Chain Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.37 million and $21,335.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00310018 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011555 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002364 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012162 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008165 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

