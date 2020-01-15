Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director David B. Wells Sells 10,000 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director David B. Wells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.80. 1,468,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,615. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.33, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.90. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $293.90.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,497.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 391.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

