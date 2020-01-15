Traders Buy Large Volume of Frontline Put Options (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,374 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 923% compared to the typical volume of 232 put options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRO. ValuEngine cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Frontline stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.57 and a beta of 1.18. Frontline has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Frontline had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Frontline by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 8.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 8.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 58,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

