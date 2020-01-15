Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,598 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,632% compared to the average daily volume of 150 call options.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from to in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.