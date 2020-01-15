Traders Purchase High Volume of Capital One Financial Call Options (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 19,007 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,007% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,717 call options.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.