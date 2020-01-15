Traders Purchase High Volume of Ichor Call Options (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,578 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,853% compared to the average volume of 132 call options.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,639,000 after purchasing an additional 180,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ichor by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ichor by 830.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ichor by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 108,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

ICHR stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $691.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.79. Ichor has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

