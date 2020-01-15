TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RNW. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.11.

RNW traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$15.81. 197,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,818. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$11.07 and a twelve month high of C$15.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

