Transcodium Reaches Market Capitalization of $78,171.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. Transcodium has a market cap of $78,171.00 and approximately $107,674.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Transcodium token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and TOPBTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

