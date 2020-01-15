TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,530 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.49% of TransDigm Group worth $145,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,602,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 73.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Halle Fine Terrion purchased 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $571.03 per share, with a total value of $298,648.69. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,364.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.08, for a total transaction of $4,358,825.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,300.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,048 shares of company stock valued at $53,952,166. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDG traded up $10.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $619.66. 439,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,661. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $341.75 and a 52-week high of $625.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $576.55 and its 200-day moving average is $534.11.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $32.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $591.08.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

