TransferCoin Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. TransferCoin has a market cap of $39,860.00 and $310.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,226,233 coins. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.