TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) is Roubaix Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,857 shares during the quarter. TransMedics Group makes up about 4.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 1.25% of TransMedics Group worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $15,612,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,957,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,769,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDX traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 79,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,770. TransMedics Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director David Weill acquired 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

